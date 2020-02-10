By Rasana Gasimova

The statement of the Azerbaijani Community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region related to Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan has been disseminated as a document of UN General Assembly and Security Council, the community reported in their official website on February 3.

The statement reminded that the people displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh region and other occupied regions have been suffering from Armenian aggression for about 30 years. It was also noted that as a result of the ethnic cleansing policy launched against Azerbaijanis in 1988, Armenia occupied the fifth part of Azerbaijan’s territory. Meanwhile, over 700,000 Azerbaijanis were driven out of their native lands.

“During the occupation of our lands thousands of Azerbaijanis were savagely killed, a number of civilians were lost. The genocide committed in Khojaly city where 613 civilians including women, children and elder people were killed over a night by the Armenian military units went down in history as the largest massacre committed against Azerbaijanis [during the Karabakh war]. We state with regret that the perpetrators of these crimes still haven’t been punished duly,” the statement reads.

It was also noted that the world community including the Security Council and the General Assembly of the United Nations Organization have repeatedly confirmed their respect for inviolability of the internationally recognized borders, as well as sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, their recognition of Nagorno-Karabakh as integral part of Azerbaijan and the rights of all Azerbaijani IDPs to return to their native lands.

The Azerbaijani Community of Nagorno-Karabakh region emphasized that it supports peaceful resolution of the conflict, which will provide an immediate, full, and unconditional withdrawal of Armenian armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and other occupied regions of Azerbaijan, and pave the way for return of Azerbaijani population to their homes and properties with safety and dignity. It will also ensure restoration and the economic development of these territories, and the peaceful co-existence of Armenian and Azerbaijani Communities of Nagorno-Karabakh with equal rights and without any discrimination.

The community’s statement highlights that it is very difficult to prepare for peace against the background of open invasion policy, conducted by Armenia and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s pro-annexation policy as reflected in his recent controversial statement that “Karabakh is Armenia. Period.”

“Armenia even refuses to accept the existence of the Azerbaijani Community of Nagorno-Karabakh region and to recognize our basic rights and freedoms, and tries to prevent contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian Communities of Nagorno-Karabakh of Azerbaijan by all means. This forms the basis of the invasion policy, conducted by Armenia by occupying Azerbaijan’s territories and is an obvious proof of Armenia’s deep disrespect to human rights."

The community stressed that Armenia by hindering the return of Azerbaijani internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their homes and by making attempts to artificially change the demographic composition on these lands and by taking purposeful steps aimed at change of economic, social and cultural peculiarities, conducts the policy targeting development of the occupied territories into a colony.

“We appeal to the world community and call upon them not to turn a blind eye on the Armenian aggression that has been going on for 30 years, the sufferings of hundred thousands of Azerbaijanis driven out of their native lands, and to ensure implementation of resolutions of Security Council of the United Nations Organization,” the statement reads.

The organization called on the world community to increase their efforts towards the resolution of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the basis of norms and principles of international law stipulated in Helsinki Final Act, within the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan, on the basis of full respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

