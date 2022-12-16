Azernews.Az

WHO to open simulation & training center in Sumgait

16 December 2022 12:31 (UTC+04:00)
Ayya Lmahamad
The World Health Organization (WHO) will establish a Simulation and Training Center in Azerbaijan’s Sumgait city in 2023, the country’s Health Minister Teymur Musayev said, Azernews reports.

