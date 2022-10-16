Azerbaijan confirms 61 more COVID-19 cases, 63 recoveries

16 October 2022 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 61 new COVID-19 cases, 63 patients have recovered, one person died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 822,599 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 812,228 of them have recovered, and 9,932 people have died. Currently, 439 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,332 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,289,143 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 606 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on October 15.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 148 citizens, the second dose – 201 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 228 citizens. As many as 29 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,902,789 vaccine doses were administered, 5,387,156 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,869,884 people – the second dose, 3,383,273 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 262,476 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

--

