Azerbaijan confirms 371 more COVID-19 cases, 508 recoveries

14 September 2022 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 371 new COVID-19 cases, 508 patients have recovered, and nine patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 818,634 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 806,701 of them have recovered, and 9,873 people have died. Currently, 2,060 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,664 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,203,417 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 1,613 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on September 14.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 567 citizens, the second dose to 202 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 711 citizens. As many as 133 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,877,095 vaccine doses were administered, 5,378,186 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,865,380 people – the second dose, 3,372,838 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 260,691 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

