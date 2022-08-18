Azerbaijan confirms 545 more COVID-19 cases, 479 recoveries

18 August 2022 19:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 545 new COVID-19 cases, 479 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 807,017 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 793,747 of them have recovered, and 9,784 people have died. Currently, 3,486 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,802 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,110,178 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 1,456 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on August 18.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 222 citizens, the second dose to 192 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 885 citizens. As many as 157 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,844,344 vaccine doses were administered, 5,370,999 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,860,521 people – the second dose, 3,355,179 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 252,238 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

