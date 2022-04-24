24 April 2022 21:05 (UTC+04:00)
10 coronavirus cases have been registered in Kazakhstan over the past day, the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of spread of COVID-19 stated, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
Almaty city has seen five cases of coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.
Three fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in Nur-Sultan, one in Shymkent city, and one in East Kazakhstan region.
Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 tally stands at 1,305,457.
