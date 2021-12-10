By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 1,946 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on December 10.

Some 1,109 patients have recovered and 17 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 602,137 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 573,034 patients have recovered, 8,055 people have died. Currently, 21,048 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 10,532 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 5,655,385 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 10,837,528 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 31,155 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

