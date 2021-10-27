By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan has offered the third (booster) dose vaccination for citizens, who recovered from COVID-19, the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance reported on October 25.

The agency noted that people who recovered from COVID-19 and received an immunity certificate can be vaccinated from the sixth month or 56 days after the expiration date of the certificate.

By receiving dose the citizens extend their immunity certificate indefinitely, the agency added.

If the time required for the third dose elapses, a person must be vaccinated with both doses to get a vaccination certificate. Thus, 28 days after the first dose, a citizen can be vaccinated with the second dose and replace the immunity certificate with the vaccine certificate.

Azerbaijan has started to administer a booster dose on its citizens since August 2021. The vaccination process is conducted under the Strategy for Vaccination against COVID-19 for 2021-2022 across the country.

Meanwhile, the new strain of COVID-19 has raised serious concerns among scientists. Following the UK, it has already been detected in the U.S. and Israel, local media reported.

As sub-species of the delta strain of COVID-19, AY.4.2 needs special attention, Azerbaijani infectious disease specialist Nijat Azimli told Trend.

Israel’s Health Ministry said that six citizens had been identified infected with the new coronavirus strain, which was brought by a child from Moldova.

Israeli experts consider that the new AY.4.2 strain is 15 times more infectious than the delta itself.

"So far, it’s known that the infection rate of the new variant is higher than that of the 'delta' variant. Moreover, it causes clinical complications in younger age groups. Therefore, this mutation should be taken much more seriously," Azimli said.

On October 26, Azerbaijan registered 2,266 new COVID-19 cases, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on October 26.

Some 1,194 patients recovered and 24 patients died in the reported period.

So far, some 9,424,902 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 5,086,757 citizens, and the second one to 4,338,145 citizens. In addition, some 41,233 citizens were vaccinated against COVID-19 on October 26.

