Azerbaijan registered 558 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on September 27.

Some 1,241 patients have recovered and 19 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 481,401 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 452,968 patients have recovered, 6,476 people have died. Currently, 21,957 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 6,684 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 4,830,338 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 8,350,575 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 4,713,775 citizens, and the second one to 3,636,800 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 630 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

