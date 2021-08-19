By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan registered 3,614 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on August 19.

Some 1,114 patients recovered and 23 patients died in the reported period.

As of August 19, Azerbaijan, the nation of ten million has registered 380,918 COVID-19 cases. Some 342,256 patients have recovered, 5,231 people have died. Currently, 33,431 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 15,786 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 4,268,668 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan to this date.

So far, some 5,991,016 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 3,574,157 citizens, and the second one to 2,416,859 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 58,282 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

---

