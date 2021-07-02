By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 101 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on July 2.

Some 63 patients have recovered and 2 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 336,223 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 330,338 patients have recovered, 4,977 people have died. Currently, 908 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 9,851 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 3,767,982 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 3,670,729 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 2,290,808 citizens, and the second one to 1,379,921 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 73,621 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

