By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's Health Ministry has made public the number of AIDS/HIV patients registered in the country in the past 34 years.

"A total of 7,449 people living with HIV are officially registered at the Republican AIDS Centre. Of them, 5,198 (69.8%) are men and 2,251 (30.2%) are women. The number of citizens living with AIDS is 1,889, and the number of people who died of HIV infection is 1,119," the Health Ministry reported on its website on May 16.

The report added that 6,627 people have been involved in antiretroviral therapy since November 8, 2006, in the country. Of them, 211 were treated in the first four months of 2021.

The statistics provided by the ministry cover the period between 1987 and the first four months of 2021.

HIV infection was first detected in Azerbaijan in 1987.

--

