By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 2,148 new COVID-19 cases, 2,287 patients have recovered and 30 patients have died, Trend reports on Apr. 17 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 298,522 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 262,480 of them have recovered, and 4,107 people have died. Currently, 31,935 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 14,583 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,096,740 tests have been conducted so far.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz