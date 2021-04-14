By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 2,293 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on April 14.

Some 2,071 patients have recovered and 31 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 291,894 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 255,833 patients have recovered, 4,009 people have died. Currently, 32,052 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 14,086 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 3,054,472 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 1,243,191 citizens had been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 813,413 citizens, and the second one to 429,778 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 31,028 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

