Azerbaijan registered 2,595 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on April 7.

Some 1,073 patients have recovered and 37 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 276,464 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 244,540 patients have recovered, 3,780 people have died. Currently, 28,144 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 14,593 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,963,012 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 1,025,790 citizens had been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan.

