By Trend

Vaccination against the COVID-19 virus will show its effect very soon, Chairman of the State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers Zaur Aliyev said at a briefing, Trend reports on Jan.18.

According to Aliyev, Azerbaijan will be one of the first among the countries to end the virus pandemic.

"First of all, medical workers will be inoculated with the vaccine, and I believe it will be successful and useful for the country," he added.

