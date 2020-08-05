The national air carrier of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), organized an important flight on August 4, bringing a group of doctors from China to help battling the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, AZAL’s press service told Trend.

Humanitarian assistance consisting of medical equipment was also delivered through this flight to Azerbaijan.

A group of leading Chinese experts consisting of 10 people arrived in Baku on a special flight of AZAL.

Highly qualified medical experts will work together with Azerbaijani colleagues to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.

The organized plane also delivered medical equipment and medicines from China to the capital of Azerbaijan.

The direct flight, carried out from Chengdu city (the capital of Sichuan province in southwestern China) to Baku lasted more than seven hours.

The flight was organized on behalf of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

