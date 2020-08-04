By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has detected 588 new COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers reported on August 4.

Some 226 patients have been infected and 5 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 32,910 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country, 28,348 patients have recovered, 473 people have died. Currently, 4,089 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 6,409 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 751,246 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

---

