By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has extended until September 1 the ban on the export of medical protective equipment in connection with the spread of COVID-19, Day.az reported on July 1.

The Cabinet of Ministers made the relevant amendments to the law on June 30, thereby extending the ban that expires on July 1.

The list of goods whose export is restricted from the customs territory of Azerbaijan has been approved until September 1.

The list includes the following goods:

- Undenatured ethyl alcohol with an alcohol concentration of 80 vol.% or more;

- Non-denatured ethyl alcohol and other alcoholic tinctures in any concentration.

- Non-denatured ethyl alcohol with alcohol concentration less than 80 vol.%: with capacity of 2 liters and less;

- Non-denatured ethyl alcohol with an alcohol concentration of less than 80 vol.%: with a container volume of more than 2 liters.

- Pharmaceutical products (for retail trade);

- Disinfectants;

- Tests for coronavirus infection;

- Shoe covers;

- Sterile and non-sterile gloves;

- Fabrics used in the manufacture of medical (for surgical operations or procedures) masks and respirators of medical, disposable protective clothing (overalls) used by personnel;

- Disposable protective clothing (overalls) used by medical personnel;

- Medical masks and respirators (for surgical operations or procedures) used by medical personnel;

- Disposable Protective Clothing (Overalls);

- Sealed safety glasses for medical personnel;

- Devices for ozone, oxygen and aerosol therapy, artificial respiration or other breathing apparatus;

- Electronic portable thermometers for non-contact human temperature measurement;

It should be noted that the ban was imposed by the Cabinet of Ministers on February 14 current year due to the wide spread of coronavirus infection.

Azerbaijan registered its first coronavirus case in February and imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 24. The fourth stage of quarantine regime easing came into force on May 31.

On June 18, Cabinet of Ministers announced decision to impose a two-week strict quarantine regime.

Under the new lockdown rule, citizens are allowed to leave their place of residence only after obtaining SMS permissions.

Operation of shopping centers, restaurants, cafes, beauty salons, as well as museums, exhibition halls, sport and beaches was also suspended until July 5.

As of July 1, Azerbaijan has registered 17,524 COVID-19 cases and 213 coronavirus- related deaths so far. The total number of recovered patients is 9,715.