If Azerbaijani citizens do not comply with the rules of the special quarantine regime, then the appeal will be made to the country's leadership to tighten the measures, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), Member of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers Ramin Bayramli said.

Bayramli made the remark in Baku at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters on April 8, Trend reports.

“If citizens show patience during 2-3 weeks, they will be able to stop the spread of the infection and return to normal life,” TABIB chairman said.

"Sometimes our citizens do not fully comply with the quarantine regime and do not understand the seriousness of the situation,” Bayramli said. "However, people must understand that if the quarantine rules are not observed, the number of infected persons will increase and more serious consequences will arise. In this case, the number of fatal cases will also increase."

Bayramli added that TABIB is currently continuing its activity related to coronavirus by carrying out the medical treatment, diagnosis and prevention.

“Today, 15 laboratories operate in Azerbaijan,” TABIB chairman said.

“New laboratories will open in Sheki and Sumgayit cities next week,” Bayramli added. “Currently, we are conducting up to 3,000 coronavirus tests. We will bring the number of tests up to 5,000 soon.”

“The special logistics plans have been created in connection with the tests,” TABIB chairman said. “As soon as the request is obtained, the doctors go home to the patients and carry out analysis. Patients remain at home until the results of the medical check-up are known."

Bayramli stressed that today more than 3,000 medical check-ups were carried out in the country and 105 infected people were detected.

