By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a decision to allocate 10 million manat to the Reserve Fund from Azerbaijan’s 2020 state budget to purchase medicines and medical supplies, Trend reports.

The decision was signed by the country’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

In accordance with the first part of this order, the Ministry of Finance has been instructed to ensure the proper distribution of allocated funds.

The decision shall enter into force upon signature.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz