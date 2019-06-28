By Trend

The medical institutions will be accredited every five years in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on June 27.

In this regard, the law "On Protection of Public Health Care" is proposed to be amended. According to the changes, which were put for discussion at the extraordinary plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament on June 27, the certificates will be issued for those medical institutions that have passed the accreditation.

The medical institutions will be accredited to determine the quality of medical care which is rendered to the population and the compliance of the work of medical institutions with legal requirements.

The accreditation procedure of medical institutions is to be approved by the structure established by the corresponding executive body. A fee set upon the law "On State Duty" is imposed for the accreditation.

After the voting, the changes were adopted in the third reading.

