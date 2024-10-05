Jabrayil City Day celebrated with festivities

5 October 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

The city of Jabrayil has embraced its native inhabitants by marking a historic day - the Day of Jabrayil City - celebrated with residents' participation in their hometown, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

Dignitaries present at the event included Minister of Culture Adil Karimli, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts Vahid Hajiyev, as well as intellectuals, artists, and public figures.

The event was inaugurated with a concert program featuring performances by the Azerbaijan State Dance Ensemble and various spectacles. The visitors viewed exhibitions reflecting the ancient and contemporary history and cultural heritage of the Jabrayil district.

The Day of Jabrayil City concluded with a spectacular fireworks show.

On July 31, 2023, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order titled "On the Establishment of City Days in the Liberated Territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan." According to the order, October 4 will be solemnly marked each year as the Day of Jabrayil City.

