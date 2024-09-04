Baku hosts International event on digitalization and environmental sustainability [PHOTOS]

4 September 2024 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

An international event titled "Paperless Government: Environmental Impact of Digitalization and Innovation" is taking place in Baku today, organized by the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IRIA) in cooperation with the UN representative office in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The event is part of the "29 Climate Talks: Road to COP29" series, focusing on digital transformation and its environmental impact.

In his opening remarks, Deputy Minister Samir Mammadov highlighted Azerbaijan's proactive role in combating global climate change. He emphasized the country's commitment to merging digitalization with environmental sustainability, stating:

"Using the power of digitalization and innovation, the principles of environmental protection and ensuring sustainable development form the basis of our vision of the future. The COP29 summit is of great importance in terms of demonstrating Azerbaijan's initiatives on digital transformation and sustainability with innovative solutions, 'green' economy, including nature protection. I think that by combining the principles of technology and efficiency, we can build a sustainable future where economic growth and environmental responsibility come together."

The event's primary goal is to encourage collaboration and dialogue among various sectors to address the global climate crisis. It brings together experts and stakeholders to explore the intersection of digital transformation and environmental sustainability, presenting successful models and strategies from around the world. Through discussions and knowledge sharing, participants aim to develop effective digital strategies that enhance both environmental and social well-being.

