Musical Flashmob held at Heydar Aliyev International Airport

3 June 2023 16:20 (UTC+04:00)

On the occasion of the 85th anniversary of the civil aviation of Azerbaijan, an unusual flashmob took place at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Azernews reports.

On this significant day for civil aviation, passengers were given a special surprise - beautiful music and summer mood.

Flight passengers were greeted with an interesting musical program. The flashmob became a highlight, reminding everyone of the importance of civil aviation for the country.

On June 2, the civil aviation of Azerbaijan celebrated its 85th anniversary since its foundation.

