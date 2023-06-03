Special session held on "Green Energy Potential of Nakhchivan and East Zangazur"

3 June 2023 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

Nakhchivan has today hosted a special session on "Green Energy Potential of Nakhchivan and East Zangazur" organized by the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) on the sidelines of the Energy Forum held in Baku, Azernews reports.

The event is attended by SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, BP Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye Gary Jones, President of the International Group Co. Ltd Ling Xiaodang, as well as representatives of relevant structures of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The session focused on green energy potential of Nakhchivan, construction of solar and wind power plants, production and export of alternative energy, investment and other issues.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz