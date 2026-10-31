Azerbaijani film “44” breaks national cinema attendance record with 122,000 viewers in 15 days

31 October 2026 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani feature film 44 has set a new national cinema attendance record, attracting 122,000 viewers within just 15 days of its theatrical release.

The film, currently screening in cinemas across Azerbaijan, has drawn strong audience interest since its premiere, achieving what is reported to be the highest attendance figure for a theatrical release in the history of Azerbaijani cinema.

Screenings have regularly sold out, prompting cinemas to increase the number of daily showtimes to meet growing demand.

The film's audience is expected to expand further if additional screenings can be arranged.