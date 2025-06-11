Young talents pay tribute to renowned composer Uzeyir Hajibayli [PHOTOS]

11 June 2025 12:45 (UTC+04:00)

A grand concert titled "Our Stage," dedicated to the 140th anniversary of renowned composer Uzeyir Hajibayli, was held at the International Mugham Center, Azernews reports.

The event brought together talented students from the 26th Muslim Magomayev Music School, which has long been recognized as a nurturing ground for young artists.

On this evening, laureates from national and international competitions showcased performances featuring works by Azerbaijani and foreign composers.

Each act was infused with the essence of national culture combined with contemporary musical flair, creating a true celebration of the arts.

A highlight of the program was the performances by young musicians directed by conductor Samir Asadov, accompanied by the Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra, demonstrating that dedication and talent are key to achieving success.

The evening concluded with a joint performance by the school choir and folk instrumental ensemble, performing the well-known song "Azerbaijan" by People's Artist Aygun Samadzade.

The piece, filled with national pride, evoked heartfelt emotions among the audience.

Overall, the concert left a lasting impression on all attendees, emphasizing the richness of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage and the importance of safeguarding and promoting its musical traditions.

The event served as a bridge between generations and an inspiration for future Azerbaijani musical talents.

Uzeyir Hajibayli significantly shaped national musical identity, achieving the distinction of composing the first opera in the Islamic world.

His opera "Leyli and Majnun" (1908) drew upon traditional folk music and dance, forms of expression transmitted orally.

Hajibayli's subsequent operas, including "Sheyh Sanan," "Rustam and Sohrab," "Asli and Karam," "Shah Abbas," "Khurshudbanu and Harun," and "Leyli," also prominently featured national folk music elements, particularly mugham.

Beyond opera, Hajibayli composed three comedies: "Husband and Wife" (1910), "If not this one, that one" (1911), and "Arshin Mal Alan" (1913).

"Arshin Mal Alan," or "The Cloth Peddler," stands out as one of his most beloved and enduring operettas.

This operetta has enjoyed widespread international success, with performances in numerous languages across over 60 countries, encompassing the U.S., Austria, France, China, Greece, India, Russia, and Turkiye.