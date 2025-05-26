Ganja opens exhibition dedicated to outstanding artist Azim Azimzade [PHOTOS]

26 May 2025 13:17 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Ganja State Philharmonic Hall has presented an exhibition dedicated to the founder of Azerbaijani caricature, prominent artist Azim Azimzade, Azernews reports.

This year marks the 145th anniversary of the birth of Azim Azimzade, an outstanding painter, who left an indelible mark on Azerbaijani art.

Talented artists from Ganja Mehdi Huseynov, Javanshir Mammadov, Sevil Aliyeva, Aynur Huseynzadeh, Jala Namazova, Medina Mammadova and Saila Azizova participated in the unique art project.

The exhibition displayed around 32 vibrant paintings in the genres of portrait, landscape and still life. The art project was met with great interest from the viewers.

Known as the founder of Azerbaijani caricature and honored with the title of People's Artist, Azimzade opened an entirely new path in national painting—one where satire, social justice, and visual storytelling came together with bold clarity.

Born on May 7, 1880, in the village of Novkhani near Baku, Azimzade faced early opposition to his artistic pursuits. Despite his father's resistance, he managed to receive a primary education at a Russian-Tatar school—a decision that would later influence his worldview and artistic voice.

Azimzade's work was deeply rooted in two rich artistic traditions: the Tabriz miniature school and the Russian painting school. But his unique genius was in using those influences to develop a distinctly Azerbaijani form of satirical art.

His career began to gain traction in the early 20th century, with his cartoons and illustrations appearing in the revolutionary satirical magazine Molla Nasreddin, starting in 1906. His sharp wit and keen eye for social commentary soon earned him recognition as the founder of Azerbaijani satirical graphics.

His art tackled themes often overlooked or ignored: social inequality, outdated customs, and the daily struggles of ordinary people.

Through works like Dog Fight, A Man Beats His Wife, A Wedding in the Rich House, A Fight on the Water, and Old Baku Residents, Azimzade exposed the injustices of his time. He criticized violence against women, class disparity, and the hypocrisy of the elite—not with rage, but with satire that was sometimes biting, sometimes softly sarcastic, but always thought-provoking.

Azimzade also made significant contributions to Azerbaijani book illustration. His 1914 illustrations for Hophopname, the famous satirical poem by Mirza Alakbar Sabir, laid the groundwork for book graphics in Azerbaijan. Beyond illustration, he also brought innovation to theatrical design, creating costume and stage sketches that breathed new life into the visual culture of Azerbaijani theater.

His first solo exhibition, held in 1940 in Baku, showcased over 1,200 works—an astonishing number that reflected the breadth and depth of his career. During his lifetime, his works were displayed not only in Azerbaijan but also in museums abroad, attesting to his international appeal.

From 1920 until his death in 1943, Azimzade dedicated himself to nurturing future artists at the Azerbaijan Art College, serving as a teacher and director. His impact on the next generation was just as profound as his art—his legacy lives on not just in galleries but also in classrooms.

Azim Azimzade passed away in Baku on May 15, 1943, but his influence remains deeply woven into the fabric of Azerbaijani art. The Azerbaijan State Art School bears his name, a street in Baku honors his legacy, and his house has been turned into a museum where visitors can connect with the life and work of this extraordinary artist.

Today, as a new generation of Azerbaijani artists draws inspiration from his fearless approach to art and truth, Azim Azimzade's name continues to resonate, an enduring symbol of artistic courage and social conscience.