Mexican Puppet Art comes to life through photography [PHOTOS]

21 May 2025 17:56 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijani Puppet Theatre hosted the official opening of a vibrant and captivating cultural project titled "Mexican Dolls", curated and created by renowned photographer and art curator Aydin Sadikhov.

The project was organized in collaboration with the Embassy of Mexico in Azerbaijan, aiming to introduce the rich cultural heritage of Mexico, particularly the history and evolution of puppet art.

Speaking about the exhibition Aydin Sadikhov told Azernews that the exhibition offers a visual journey through Mexico's diverse and colorful culture, where dolls transcend their traditional role as toys to become powerful symbols of history, belief, unity, and national spirit.

At the heart of the project is a unique series of photographs taken over the course of a year, during which the photographer conducted immersive photoshoots with a variety of Mexican dolls. Each session was preceded by extensive research into the traditions, regional characteristics, and cultural significance of these dolls.

The event was attended by ambassadors and representatives of diplomatic missions accredited in Azerbaijan, public figures, members of the local intelligentsia, journalists, and passionate admirers of puppetry and culture.

The opening ceremony featured speeches from the Mexican Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Maria Victoria Romero Caballero, representative of the Abdulla Shaig State Puppet Theatre Hamida Rustamova, member of the Azerbaijani Parliament and head of the Azerbaijan-Mexico Inter-Parliamentary Working Group Jalya Aliyeva and project curator and photographer Aydin Sadikhov.

A highlight of the Baku event was a charming performance by talented students of Class 6BV from the British School, who danced to the iconic rhythm of the Mexican Mariachi piece "Jarabe Tapatío."

At the end of the performance, each child received a commemorative certificate from the Embassy of Mexico.

Mexican Puppetry Art

In Mexico, dolls are not mere playthings — they are bearers of ancient rituals, family narratives, and folklore.

Dollmaking is a centuries-old craft passed down through generations. Their vivid costumes echo ancient civilizations and colonial history, while their expressions reflect joy, hope, and resilience. Through the photographer's lens, these dolls come alive as soulful characters, each telling its own story.

The exhibition highlights three iconic types of Mexican dolls: LeLe Dolls, Catrinas, and Lucha Libre Wrestlers.

LeLe Dolls – Guardians of Indigenous Tradition

Originating from the Mexican state of Querétaro, LeLe dolls are symbols of the Otomi indigenous community. The name "LeLe" means "child" in the Otomi language. Handcrafted by women artisans who pass their knowledge from one generation to the next, each LeLe doll is a miniature portrait of Mexican womanhood, traditions, and cultural heritage. Made from cotton fabric, the dolls feature long black yarn braids adorned with ribbons in the colors of the Mexican flag or regional tones. Their clothing reflects the traditional Otomi dress, rich with embroidery and patterns symbolizing a deep connection to nature and the seasonal cycles.

The exhibition showcases a range of LeLe interpretations — from classic folk designs to modern artistic versions, blending tradition with creative expression. These photographs offer a poetic image of Mexican femininity, motherhood, strength, and cultural continuity.

Catrinas – The Philosophy of Life and Death in Female Form

La Catrina is one of Mexico's most iconic cultural figures — a female skeleton dressed in elegant attire and a feathered hat. First conceived by cartoonist José Guadalupe Posada in the early 20th century and later reimagined by artist Diego Rivera, Catrina has become the central symbol of Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead).

Far from a grim reminder of mortality, Catrina embodies the Mexican view of death as a natural, even joyful, continuation of life. She represents memory, respect for ancestors, and a celebration of every moment lived. Dolls of Catrina, made from ceramic, paper, fabric, and plaster, display a range of emotions and personalities — from elegant and refined to cheerful, dramatic, and contemplative.

Photographs in this section evoke mysticism and poetic depth, with each Catrina telling a silent story through intricate details and artistic expression. The character serves as a bridge between worlds, transforming death into dialogue.

Lucha Libre Dolls – Heroes of Popular Culture

Dolls inspired by Mexican Lucha Libre wrestling offer a more contemporary yet deeply folkloric facet of Mexican identity. Luchadores are more than athletes — they are national icons, mythic heroes in a spectacle that combines sport, theater, circus, and comic book fantasy.

These dolls are crafted with meticulous attention to detail: vivid costumes, tiny capes and gloves, and of course, the masks — essential to a luchador's identity. Masks carry symbolic meaning, often referencing animals or mythological themes. Losing one’s mask in a match is akin to losing one’s honour.

The exhibition features dolls modeled after legendary figures such as El Santo, Blue Demon, Mil Máscaras, and Clown. Photographs capture them in dynamic, theatrical poses — mid-battle, victorious, or poised in defiance — turning wrestling into performance art and dolls into cultural messengers.

As a special addition to the exhibition, guests were given the opportunity to view some of the dolls from the photographs in person, offering a tangible connection to this unique art form.

The exhibition highlights the significance of puppetry and theatrical arts in Mexican culture. One of the most prominent examples is the International Puppet Festival in Guadalajara, held annually in the capital of Jalisco.

This major event is a cultural hub for puppeteers, theaters, artists, and educators from across Latin America and beyond. It also involves local communities and children, transforming the city into a lively stage where puppets become actors, storytellers, and cultural ambassadors.

The festival features a variety of puppet forms — from traditional marionettes to avant-garde performances using masks, shadows, and digital technologies. Special emphasis is given to traditional Mexican puppets, including those featured in the Baku exhibition.

They take part in plays, workshops, parades, and interactive events, allowing audiences to engage with their stories firsthand.