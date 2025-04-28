Uzeyir Hajibayli's legacy highlighted at scientific and practical conference [PHOTOS]

28 April 2025 15:22 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

An international scientific and practical conference themed "The Legacy of the Brilliant Uzeyir Hajibayli within the Context of World Music Culture" has been held at Baku Music Academy (BMA) to commemorate the 140th anniversary of the renowned Azerbaijani composer, Azernews reports.

The conference commenced with a performance of the national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Following this, a plenary session began with a captivating video showcasing the life and work of Uzeyir Hajibayli.

Rector of the Baku Music Academy, People's Artist Farhad Badalbayli, shared his insights on Hajibayli's significant contributions to both the Azerbaijani cultural and political spheres.

Throughout the plenary session, speakers explored various dimensions of Hajibayli's oeuvre. Professors, faculty members, and students from the academy presented excerpts from the composer's works, enriching the conference experience.

Participants included scientists and researchers from Germany, Russia, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and China, attending both in person and online. In particular, presentations from scholars based in Nakhchivan and Ganja garnered considerable interest.

The conference concluded with live performances, engaging video screenings, and stimulating discussions, celebrating the enduring legacy of Uzeyir Hajibayli.

Uzeyir Hajibayli significantly shaped national musical identity, achieving the distinction of composing the first opera in the Islamic world.

His opera "Leyli and Majnun" (1908) drew upon traditional folk music and dance, forms of expression transmitted orally.

Hajibeyli's subsequent operas, including "Sheyh Sanan," "Rustam and Sohrab," "Asli and Karam," "Shah Abbas," "Khurshudbanu and Harun," and "Leyli," also prominently featured national folk music elements, particularly mugham.

Beyond opera, Hajibayli composed three comedies: "Husband and Wife" (1910), "If not this one, that one" (1911), and "Arshin Mal Alan" (1913).

"Arshin Mal Alan," or "The Cloth Peddler," stands out as one of his most beloved and enduring operettas.

This operetta has enjoyed widespread international success, with performances in numerous languages across over 60 countries, encompassing the U.S., Austria, France, China, Greece, India, Russia, and Turkiye.