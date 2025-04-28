Magical journey through centuries in Baku -opera time machine [PHOTOS]

28 April 2025 10:44 (UTC+04:00)

The evening in the Belcanto Concert Hall has turned into a real musical journey through the centuries, Azernews reports.

Under the arches of the Fidan Hajiyeva Music School of Vocals, not just arias and classical music were heard - the history of opera art itself came to life. Here, as part of the second Fidan Hajiyeva's International Opera Festival, young talents presented the project "Opera tarixi" (History of Opera) to the public.

From the first chords, it became clear that this would not be just a concert, but a real immersion in musical eras - from Baroque, Classicism, Romanticism to modern times. Each appearance of young talents is like a window into another era, each work is a living illustration of changes in style, spirit of the times and sound.

The evening featured exquisite works by world and Azerbaijani classics, and the performers' costumes seemed to return listeners to the majestic halls of past centuries. The young vocalists not only sang and performed music, but also lived through every emotion together with the heroes of their parts, full of emotions, drama, and deep feelings.

The hall literally exploded with applause - the interpretations of the young artists were so touching and mature. It was obvious: they were not just learning the parts - they were in love with art, they lived it! People's Artist of Azerbaijan Fidan Hajiyeva also performed in the concert program.

Recall that the second Fidan Hajiyeva International Opera Festival is being held in Baku from April 23 to 29.

During the week, the best venues in the capital feature the voices of recognized masters and rising stars of vocals - children and teenagers aged 6 to 16, many of whom are performing on the big stage for the first time.

This festival is not just a series of concerts, it is a real laboratory of the future opera art of Azerbaijan, a birthplace of new names, traditions and emotions.

