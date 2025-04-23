State Philharmonic Hall pays tribute to eminent composer [PHOTOS]

23 April 2025 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

A magnificent concert dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Honored Artist, composer Leonid Vainshtein (1945-1994) has been held at the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall, Azernews reports.

The event opened with an opening speech by Doctor of Philosophy in Art Criticism, Professor of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory Jala Gulamova, who introduced the audience to the concert program.

The concert featured the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra (artistic director and chief conductor – Fuad Ibrahimov), the Azerbaijan State Choir Chapel (artistic director – People's Artist of Azerbaijan Gulbaji Imanova), and the Choir of the Azerbaijan State Children's Philharmonic (artistic director – Dilara Aliyeva).

The program included music pieces composed by Leonid Vainshtein, including Symphonietta,Symphony No. 6 and a composition "Your Spring Will Come, Azerbaijan!" The concert aroused great interest among listeners.

Leonid Vainshtein is a distinguished representative of the Azerbaijani school of composition and a student of Gara Garayev.

His notable works encompass the ballet "Inspiration," the rock opera "White Sun of the Desert," and a series of children's operas, including "Puss in Boots" and "Cinderella."

Leonid Vainshtein composed six symphonies for large symphony orchestra, a Violin Concerto, a Concerto for string orchestra, and a string quartet. Additionally, he created the triptych "Memorial" for organ, dedicated to the memory of the Khojaly massacre, and the cantata "Azerbaijan-60" for symphony orchestra and mixed choir.

His oratorio "I Want to Return to the Sea" features soloists, a male choir, and symphony orchestra, set to the poems of Nazim Hikmat.

Leonid Vainshtein also wrote a vocal series titled "Sea, Sky, and Love," which is based on poems by Nabi Khazri, along with music for theater, films, variety shows, romances, and songs. One of his recent compositions is the romance "Your Spring Will Come to Azerbaijan!"