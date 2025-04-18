Carpet Museum opens exhibition 'Second Life' [PHOTOS]

18 April 2025 14:54 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum has opened the exhibition "Second Life", featuring paintings on carpet, Azernews reports.

Director of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum Amina Malikova and head of the Arts Council Azerbaijan Dadash Mammadov delivered speeches at the opening ceremony. In their remarks, they highlighted the main objectives of the exhibition and underlined its significance.

They also noted that the exhibition showcases over 30 paintings of various genres on damaged or unusable carpets that do not have any artistic, historical, or scientific significance from different regions of Azerbaijan created by professional artists. In these artworks, the Garabagh motifs and pomegranate elements, which are considered a symbol of our country, are presented in a contemporary interpretation.

The project aims to preserve Azerbaijani carpet art, express it in a new way within the context of contemporary art, foster ecological thinking, and promote recycling through art.

The artistic part of the event included the mugham composition "Garabagh Shikastasi" performed by singer Nisbat Sadrayeva, the winner of the Mugham television contest, and accompanied by tar player Rustam Muslumov, kamancheh player Elnur Salahov, balaban player Rafail Asgarov, and naghara player Sayyar Teymurov.

Orkhan Huseynli, the winner of the International Mugham Contest, performed the folk songs Azerbaijani Deer and I Have Sprinkled Water onto the Streets, accompanied by the pianist Parviz Mammadov. The Gavaldash rhythm group of the Republican Children and Youth Development Center also delighted the guests with their performance.

The author of the project, organised by Arts Council Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, and supported by the European Crafts Alliance and ICOM Azerbaijan National Committee, is Sona Guliyeva.



The exhibition "Second Life" will run until April 27.