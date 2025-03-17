Azerbaijani musicians open music school in London [PHOTOS]

17 March 2025 15:03 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani musicians Rasim Farziyev and Saadat Farziyeva, who live in London, have opened a new music school in the Enfield area of ​​London, Azernews reports.

The grand opening ceremony was attended by the Mayor of Enfield, Mohammad Islam, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to the UK, Elin Suleymanov, as well as representatives of the Azerbaijani and Turkish diaspora.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mayor Mohammad Islam congratulated the family on the opening of the new school and stressed that such initiatives have a positive impact on the community and the local economy. He noted that the development of small businesses adds dynamics to the cultural and economic life of the region and wished the school success.

The Azerbaijani Ambassador to the UK, Elin Suleymanov, said that the fact that Azerbaijani musicians are performing in the UK with such an initiative is important in terms of promoting our country's cultural heritage in the international community. He emphasized that the school will play the role of a cultural bridge between Azerbaijan and Britain.

Speaking at the event, Rasim Farziyev and Saadat Farziyeva stressed that they have wanted to realize this project for many years. “We believe that music is not only art, but also a universal language that unites people.

"We want this school to benefit both the local community and Azerbaijani families," they emphasized.

The new music school is designed for different age groups and will offer piano, violin, vocal and other classes.

The main goal of the school is to uncover young talents and provide them with professional musical education.