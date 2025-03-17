Rare artistic composition "My heart belongs to you" to be presented at Heydar Aliyev Center [VIDEO]

17 March 2025 11:42 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Another famous art work will be presented at the Heydar Aliyev Center from April 1, Azernews reports.

The work of Italian sculptor Lorenzo Quinn "My heart is yours", created from exquisite Bohemian crystal and 6,500-year-old oak, will be exhibited for the first time at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

The piece is considered one of the rare artistic compositions and embodies fragility and elegance. To enhance the expressiveness of the work, the artist used contrasting materials. The heart, made of oak, symbolizes strength, durability, and determination, while it is surrounded by delicate hands crafted from Bohemian crystal—a material known for its extreme fragility. Lorenzo Quinn is best known for his expressive depictions of human hands, but this is the first time he has used crystal for their creation. The intricate work "My Heart is Yours" took more than two years to complete.

Currently, the Heydar Aliyev Center is hosting a solo exhibition by Lorenzo Quinn titled "Balance in Nature."

The composition "My Heart is Yours" will continue this exhibition, conveying a message about the connection between humanity and nature from the Heydar Aliyev Center.