Fikrat Amirov's opera presented in Baku [PHOTOS]

The 1st Fikrat Amirov Republican Music Festival is being held in Azerbaijan for the first time from March 4 to 9, Azernews reports.

The festival is organized by the Ganja State Philharmonic.The author of the idea and artistic director is the director of the philharmonic, Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov

As part of the festival, the Opera Studio at the Baku Music Academy showcased Fikrat Amirov's opera "Sevil", written in 1949-1952 based on the drama of the same name by playwright Jafar Jabbarli, libretto in Azerbaijani - Talat Ayyubov.

The opera reveals the theme of an Azerbaijani woman of the early 20th century, who went through a difficult and difficult path from lawlessness and the darkness of the past to a new and bright life.

The performance was presented by People's Artist Azer Zeynalov, Honored Artists Inara Babayeva, Sabina Vahabzade, Aliahmad Ibrahimov, Tural Aghasiyev, soloists Fatima Jafarzade, Taleh Yakhyayev, Fahmin Ahmadli, Esmira Mammadova, Makhabbat Safarov.

The opera was conducted by People's Artist Javanshir Jafarov, stage director - Honored Art Worker Hafiz Guliyev, production designer - People's Artist Tahir Tahirov, choreographer - Honored Art Worker Yulana Alikishizade, choirmaster - Honored Art Worker Sevil Hajiyeva.

