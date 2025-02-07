Gilavar Photo Club carries out new project

7 February 2025 12:19 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Gilavar Photo Club carries out a photo project called "Creation of a digital platform on the cultural heritage and historical and cultural monuments of Garabagh and East Zangazur", Azernews reports.

The main goal of the project is to form a single platform on the cultural heritage and historical and cultural monuments of Garabagh and East Zangazur and to familiarize the international community with the cultural heritage, historical and cultural monuments of Azerbaijan.

The head of the project, Dilaver Najafov, said that during the occupation of the Azerbaijani lands, cultural monuments were purposefully destroyed and subjected to vandalism, and 47 monuments were completely erased from the face of the earth.

He underlined that 705 historical and cultural monuments have been registered in the liberated Garabagh and East Zangazur.

Within the framework of the project, visits will be made to the territories liberated from occupation and professional photographers will take photos of the historical and cultural monuments located there.

During the project, it is planned to create new sections on the topic on the public association's website "gilavar.az", and at the end, to hold a presentation ceremony and organize a photo exhibition.

It should be noted that the project "Creating a digital platform on the cultural heritage and historical and cultural monuments of Garabagh and East Zangazur" is implemented with the financial support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

Gilavar Photo Club is one of the winners of the grant competition for the promotion of cultural and creative industries for non-governmental organizations announced by the Culture Ministry in 2024.

Founded in 2017, the Gilavar Photo Club aims to discover and support talented photographers.

2023 marked the fifth anniversary of the photo club that promotes photography art in the country and beyond its borders.

The club's participants are actively engaged in local and international photo contests.

Since 2017, the photo club has been a member of the International Association of Art Photographers.

In 2020, the Gilavar Photo Club became Azerbaijan's official representative at the association.