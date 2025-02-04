Young talents showcase their art pieces in Ganja [PHOTOS]

An exhibition dedicated to National Youth Day has opened at the Urban Center of the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall, Azernews reports.

The exhibition showcases art pieces by young and talented artists, including Seljan Abbasli, Lala Ismayilova, Aydan Isali, Seljan Imamvardiyeva, Aysel Hamidova, Fatma Hamzayeva, Jala Namazova and many others.

Recall that in 1997, National Leader of the Azerbaijani People Heydar Aliyev signed an order according to which the day of the 1st Forum of Azerbaijani Youth (February 2) was declared National Youth Day.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.