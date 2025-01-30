Azerbaijan launches grand film project under TURKSOY auspices

30 January 2025 16:46 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A project has been launched in Azerbaijan, which will be implemented for the first time in the world under the auspices of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), Azernews reports.

Head of the Public Relations and Marketing Department of the Jafar Jabbarli AzerbaijanFilm Studio Ramil Gurban said that the filming of the movie "Molla Nasraddin. Friend of My Difficult Days", in which six Turkic-speaking countries, including Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan, are participating, has already begun. The author of the script and director of the film is People's Artist Vagif Mustafayev.

Currently, the filming, which began six months ago, is taking place in Kyrgyzstan. Ramil Gurban said that the next filming is planned to be held in Turkiye, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan:

"The essence of this project is to bring Turkic-speaking countries closer together through a common culture and the idea of ​​​​unity."

The film's scriptwriter and director Vagif Mustafayev said that the large pavilion of the AzerbaijanFilm studio is not empty at the moment:

"Shooting in Azerbaijan is scheduled for April. Since the pavilion is expected to be vacant by that time, it is currently rented, the scenery has been installed, and shooting is ongoing. By the end of March, we have invited set designers from abroad, they will install the scenery, and in April we will continue shooting the film in Azerbaijan."

Note that the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) was established in 1993 upon signature of its founding agreement by the Ministers of Culture of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Turkiye

Over the past years, TURKSOY has made significant contributions to promoting Turkic cultural heritage through different initiatives. Most of these projects have become a tradition and are continued every year.

Since its establishment, TURKSOY has been carrying out activities to strengthen the ties of brotherhood and solidarity among Turkic peoples, transmit the common Turkic culture to future generations and introduce it to the world.

The organization actively collaborates with international bodies like UNESCO and maintains partnerships with institutions such as the Organization of Turkic States and the International Turkish Academy.

Azerbaijan actively participates in TURKSOY's initiatives, hosting events like the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World project in Shusha city.

Many events of cultural significance, including the Kharibulbul International Folklore Festival, the Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival, the Cultural Days of the Turkic People, the Vagif Poetry Days, the International Festival of Children's Creativity, Wonderland Shusha 2023 International Scout Camp, and other events were organized in Azerbaijan's cultural center in accordance with the Action Plan.

AzerbaijanFilm studio is actively involved in the production and development of the local film industry.

The film studio has enriched the Azerbaijani film industry with a number of cinematic masterpieces.

The film studio was established in 1920 as a photo-cinema department at the Azerbaijani SSR People's Commissariat, and in 1923 was renamed after the Azerbaijani Photo-Cinema Office (AFKI).

Throughout the time, the film studio went through several name changes, including Azdovlatkino (1926-1930), Azkino (1930-1933), Azfilm (1933), Azdovlatkinosanaye (1934), Azarfilm (1935-1940), and Baku Cinema Studio (1941-1959), before adopting its present name in 1960.

The year 2023 marked the 100th anniversary of AzerbaijanFilm studio. This remarkable date is widely celebrated in the country throughout various events.

Apart from that, the film studio pays great attention to cooperation with the international partners like Tajikistan, Mexico and other countries.