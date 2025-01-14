Old New Year celebrated in Baku [PHOTOS]

14 January 2025 17:05 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Old New Year has been celebrated with a concert of pop music organized by the Baku Musical Academy and the Russian House in Baku as part of the Russian Winter Festival, Azernews reports.

The host and curator of the event, Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies, and senior lecturer at the Baku Music Academy, Alena Inyakina, along with Deputy head of the Russian House in Baku Dmitry Egorov wished the guests success in the New Year.

The audience was immersed in the atmosphere of a winter musical fairy tale, enjoying beloved hits from the past and present, as well as original works.

The concert program featured soloists from the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater, including Yulia Heydarova; from the Azerbaijan State Choir Chapel, Farhad Alakbarov and Eilyar Aliyev; and from the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater Ruslan Persan.

The concert also included performances by Baku Music Academy's concertmaster Dilara Karimova, BMA graduates Aminat Ahmadova and Nargiz Mammadova, and BMA students Leyla Balayeva, Jahangir Tagizade, and Sama Mustafaeva.

The winners of the 2024 Jazz Festival, Elmira Muhammad, as well as international competition laureates Nihad Seidli and Javid Babayev, also performed, along with young artists Anna Yurina and Anna Bulbul.

The audience joyfully sang along to their favorite songs, supporting the artists with enthusiastic applause.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.