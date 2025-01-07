South Korean conductor to visit Baku

7 January 2025 16:49 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Renowned South Korean conductor Jong Hoon Bae will visit Baku for the first time, Azernews reports.

He will lead the Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra in a captivating concert at the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall on February 6.

During the concert,audiences will enjoy Azerbaijani and Russian classical music pieces.

The concert program will undoubtedly touch the hearts of listeners.

Jong Hoon Bae has earned acclaim for his dynamic approach to music, having collaborated with prestigious orchestras such as the Tokyo Symphony Orchestra, the St. Petersburg State Academic Symphony Orchestra, Leipzig Symphony Orchestra, Mihail Jora Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra.