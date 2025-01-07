South Korean conductor to visit Baku
Renowned South Korean conductor Jong Hoon Bae will visit Baku for the first time, Azernews reports.
He will lead the Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra in a captivating concert at the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall on February 6.
During the concert,audiences will enjoy Azerbaijani and Russian classical music pieces.
The concert program will undoubtedly touch the hearts of listeners.
Jong Hoon Bae has earned acclaim for his dynamic approach to music, having collaborated with prestigious orchestras such as the Tokyo Symphony Orchestra, the St. Petersburg State Academic Symphony Orchestra, Leipzig Symphony Orchestra, Mihail Jora Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!