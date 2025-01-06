Philharmonic Hall resumes subscription concerts [PHOTOS]

6 January 2025 12:38 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall has resumed subscription concerts with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Azernews reports.

Subscription concerts in December were held every Saturday at Chamber and Organ Music Hall.

A concert of the Azerbaijan State String Quartet was met with great interest.

The concert program included Mozart's String Quartet No. 19 in C major and Eleven Miniatures by H. Mirzazade.

Since its creation in 1998, Azerbaijan State String Quartet has always stood out with his or her unique performance style.

Its repertoire is rich in classical and modern works of Azerbaijani and foreign composers. The quartet includes such talented musicians as Nazirin Aslanli (1st violin), Sultan Mammadova (2nd violin), Vakhtang Imanov (viola) and Alexey Miltykh (cello).

Next, music lovers enjoyed music pieces performed by the choir group of the Honored Collective of the Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble.

Under the direction of Honored Artist, choirmaster Naala Baratelia, and accompanied by the choir group of the Honored Collective of the Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble, soloists Zamina Aghayeva, Shahnaz Aliyeva and Orkhan Aliyev performed works by Azerbaijani composers and folk songs.

A concert entitled "Journey from Baroque to Modernity" also left no one indifferent.

The musical evening featured a soloist, laureate of national and international competitions Sura Rufat (violin, class of the honored teacher, professor Fatima Idiyatulina), accompanied by the accompanist, laureate of national and international competitions Zuleikha Usubova (piano).

The program included Andante and Allegro from Sonata No. 2 for violin by J.S. Bach, Variations on an original theme by G. Wieniawski, "Moonlight" by C. Debussy, Caprice No. 15 by N. Paganini and the theme from "Schindler's List" by J. Williams.

It should be noted that subscription ticket purchased once is valid for concerts organized during the month.