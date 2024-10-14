Honored Artist Gulustan Aliyeva to give concert in Ganja

14 October 2024 14:35 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, Gulustan Aliyeva will give a solo concert at Ganja State Philharmonic Hall on October 25, Azernews reports.

During the evening, popular hits such as "Bayatılar," "Kimsən sən," "Unut bir anlıq," "Yar olsaydı," "Təşəkkür," and other beloved compositions will be performed.

Tickets for the concert are available for purchase through iTicket.Az.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az,Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz