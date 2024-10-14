Book on Western Azerbaijani desserts presented in Baku [PHOTOS]

14 October 2024 11:42 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A book presentation, "Sweet Pearls of Western Azerbaijan," prepared under the Grant project implemented by the Azerbaijan Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organisations, Azernews reports.

The event took place at Azerbaijan National Culinary Association on International Chefs Day (October 20).

Authored by President of the Azerbaijan National Culinary Association Tahir Amiraslanov and project manager Aynura Amiraslanova, the book covers the restoration of the recipes of traditional sweets that have been formed in the region of Western Azerbaijan over the centuries and have been appropriated by Armenians, as well as historical and ethnographic research.

The author of the book's "Foreword" is Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organisation, Aygun Aliyeva.

In her speech at the event, she shared her impressions of the book, explaining its scientific, practical, and cultural significance, as well as its political implications, and praised the work done.

Next, representatives of Western Azerbaijan Community, scholars from the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences and other guests discussed the rich heritage and table culture of Western Azerbaijan.

They emphasized that the Azerbaijani national cuisine is one of the oldest and richest cuisines in the world.

Later, the guests were presented with copies of the book "Sweet Pearls of Western Azerbaijan."

The book is printed in Azerbaijani and English, consisting of 220 pages. It provides a comprehensive introduction to the restored traditional sweet recipes of Western Azerbaijan cuisine for the first time.

Sweets such as sujuk, alana, Iravan kata, and different types of baklava Goycha badambura and much more are elegantly presented to readers as gems of this cuisine for the first time.

The book cover features illustrations of these sweets that Armenians have tried to appropriate

The back cover displays an illustration of the baklava derived from the toponym "Kəvər."

The book addresses a wide range of topics: from flour and pastry products to dried fruits, jams, sweets, and beverages, providing detailed descriptions of various desserts.

At the end of the book, there is a bibliography of 58 items and information about 63 respondents related to this field.

The book is an invaluable resource for researchers as well as culinary enthusiasts who wish to learn about our national cuisine.

At the end of the book, information about the authors and main sources is provided, along with other useful information.

The book was published by the Nero Publishing House.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz