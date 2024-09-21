SOCAR produces new film reflecting lives of oil workers at Oil Rocks [VIDEO]

21 September 2024 13:50 (UTC+04:00)

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has produced a new film reflecting the lives of four oil workers at Oil Rocks, Azernews reports.

The film tells the story of four friends working in various fields at Oil Rocks. It includes some plotlines from the famous film "Bakhtiyar." The main goal is to showcase the hardworking oil workers' dedication and convey the SOCAR Family approach, which is one of the company's core principles. Friendship and working in a family environment form the foundation of every success story.

The film depicts the daily work of oil workers and the unique conditions they face, accurately reflecting their realities. The main characters are four friends united by strong friendship and shared challenges, working on the platform. The familiar plotlines from "Bakhtiyar" have been adapted to modern realities and the challenges of the oil industry.

The main characters are SOCAR employees working at Oil Rocks. The film provides insights into the lives, daily activities, and friendships of the oil workers—Zaur Ismayilov (oil and gas production operator), Joshqun Tasilov (shift supervisor), Elvin Dadashov (energy specialist), and Mazahir Zeynalov (engineer). They also perform the song "Dörd dost, dörd ürək, dörd yoldaşıq biz," originally sung by Rashid Behbudov in the film "Bakhtiyar."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz