Culture Ministry announces final results of competition for teacher positions in music and art schools

The final results of the competition for recruitment of teachers for music and art schools and centers under the Ministry of Culture have been announced, Azernews reports citing the ministry.

A total of 237 candidates passed the interview, of which 123 were appointed to the position of teacher.

In June of this year, a test stage of the competition for the recruitment of teachers was held jointly with the State Examination Center. Of the 856 people who took part in the testing, 317 received the required passing score and won the right to participate in the interview stage. About 300 candidates took part in the interview stage, which took place from August 5 to 8.

Candidates who successfully passed the competition for the recruitment of teachers to music and art schools and centers and received an appointment must register with the relevant educational institutions by September 5, 2024, and submit the documents required for employment. Candidates included in the reserve staffing list can participate in the selection of vacancies during the next placement. Additional information about the date of the next posting will be provided on the information resources of the Culture Ministry.

It should be noted that in music and art schools operating in the system of the Culture Ministry, systematic reform work is being carried out in order to improve the quality of education.

This year, for the first time, the admission of students and the recruitment of teachers is carried out through a single electronic system, innovations related to the content of education, optimization of the school network are designed for a more harmonious development of cultural and educational institutions.

