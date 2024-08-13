Kazan to host Altyn Minbar International Film Festival

13 August 2024 13:09 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 20th Altyn Minbar International Film Festival will be held on September 6-11, in Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan, Azernews reports.

Around 51 films from 27 countries have been included in the festival`s competition program.

Ten films will participate in each of the "Feature Feature Film", "Short Feature Film", "Documentary Films" and "Animation Films" programs, and 11 films will be screened within the "National Competition".

All films selected for the festival reflect moral values ​​and cultural traditions that carry the ideas of peace, respect for religious beliefs and humanism.

The 20th Altyn Minbar International Film Festival has been held since 2005.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz