Ganja city to host Nizami Days [VIDEO]

Ganja city will host Nizami Days on September 11-15 to celebrate the legacy of one of the greatest poets of the medieval East, the outstanding romantic poet in epic literature Nizami Ganjavi (1141-1209), Azernews reports.

Nizami Days will be held in front of the Nizami Ganjavi Mausoleum with the support of the Culture Ministry and Ganja Executive Power.

A scientific conference dedicated to Nizami Ganjavi, a concert program "Reading Evening" consisting of the poet's poems, mugham and classical romances, a concert of the dance group of the Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble will be organized as part of the project. Afrasiab Badalbeyli's opera "Nizami" will be also shown within Nizami Days.

