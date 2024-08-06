Film industry workers awarded on National Cinema Day [PHOTOS]

Nizami Cinema Center has solemnly celebrated National Cinema Day, Azernews reports.

The gala event, which marked the 126th anniversary of the Azerbaijani cinematography, brought together public and cultural figures and film enthusiasts.

Before the event, the guests got acquainted with the exhibition dedicated to national cinematography in front of the Nizami Cinema Center.

The equipment and techniques used in film shooting from the silent phase of the Azerbaijani cinematography until the end of the Soviet era were displayed at the exhibition.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Culture Minister Saadat Yusifova stressed that Azerbaijani cinema was established along with the history of world cinema and went through a great development in parallel.

She underlined that Azerbaijani cinema has experienced many ups and downs and undergone various transformations. Despite all challenges, the national cinema has remained loyal to its traditions, high moral values, and love of art.

"The development of modern Azerbaijani cinema is inextricably linked with the name of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev. The Great Leader has always paid special attention to this field, taking into account the influence of cinema on the society as a whole and the possibility of its penetration into all areas of life. Currently, President Ilham Aliyev is directing the development of national cinematography, important steps are being taken in this direction," said Saadat Yusifova

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Film-Makers Union, People's Artist Rasim Balayev spoke about the work done in the direction of the development of cinematography in Azerbaijan.

He underlined that the national film art has entered a new stage of development, and artists working in the field of cinema are surrounded by the attention from the state.

People's Artist Rasim Balayev noted that President Ilham Aliyev has recently awarded Azerbaijan's film workers, which serves as an example of the care shown by the head of state to the Azerbaijani cinema industry.

Film director, People's Artist, Professor Ogtay Mirgasimov said that according to the decision of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, National Cinema Day has been celebrated for 24 years. He congratulated the film workers on the occasion of the professional holiday and wished them further success in their profession.

Acting director general of the Azerbaijan Film Agency, Honored Art Worker Orkhan Fikratoglu hailed the successful path of Azerbaijani cinematography, noting great artists and masters in the field of cinematography.

Honored Art Worker Orkhan Fikratoglu also drew attention to Azerbaijan Film Agency's activities. He noted that the agency played a significant role in conveying our national traditions to the world and in the formation of certain moral values ​​in the society.

Other prominent cinema figures, who addressed the event, praised the success of the Azerbaijani films at the international level.

Next, a video about Azerbaijan Film Agency's was shown to the guests of the gala ceremony.

Later, a group of film workers were awarded for their services in the development of Azerbaijani cinema.

Producer Ali-Sattar Guliyev, actor Rasim Jafar, producers Emil Najafov and Orkhan Mardan were handed with traditional Azerbaijan Film-Makers Union Award 2024

In the continuation of the event, a short film in the psychological drama genre called "Monologue of a Lonely Man" was shown. The film is about a participant in the Second Karabakh War.

The director and screenwriter of the film is Emin Afandiyev, cameraman-Daniel Guliyev, producer-Sarvar Bayramov. The film cast includes Mahir Darvish and Elshan Asgarov.

